Windsor Spitfires pick Finnish netminder Kari Piiroinen to backup DiPietro

The Windsor Spitfires believe they've found their next number one goaltender once standout Michael DiPietro makes the jump to the pros.

General manager Warren Rychel announced on Friday the team agreed to a standard player and education package with Finnish netminder Kari Piiroinen.

The Helsinki native was chosen 30th overall in last month's Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

Rychel Warren says Piiroinen is the best goaltender in his age group in Finland. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

"Kari is the best goaltender in Finland in his age group," Rychel said in a news release.

"He's a great addition to our team that will provide us depth behind Mikey (Michael DiPietro) in the immediate future. We're confident he will grow into a premier starter in our league."

Piiroinen played 27 games with HIFK U-18s last season, posting a 2.73 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

He also represented Finland at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in British Columbia.