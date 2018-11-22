Discussion ongoing for selling Windsor Spitfires

The Windsor Spitfires announced there are ongoing discussions to sell the team.

In a news release sent Tuesday, the team said it wants to be open with its fans and "address the current speculation" around the club ownership.

As of 2013, Bob Boughner owned the team along with Stephen Savage, John Savage and Brian Schwab, who are owners of Cypher Systems Group, and Warren Rychel.

The news release says the sale will be subject to Ontario Hockey League's approval.

If the sale goes through, the team says the Spitfires will be committed to continuing the support the community through its outreach programs.

"It is expected that hockey and administrative departments will remain intact," the statement reads.