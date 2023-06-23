From the Spitfires to the Flames: Windsor coach Marc Savard leaving for Calgary

The head coach of the Windsor Spitfires is moving on to accept an assistant coaching position with the Calgary Flames, the OHL team announced Friday.

Marc Savard served as head coach for two seasons with the team, in both of which Spits reached the OHL playoffs.

In a statement posted to the Spitfires website, Savard thanked his colleagues, as well as the team's members and supporters.

"Thank you to the players who trusted in me leading them and giving us everything they had night in night out," he said. "Love you Windsor, thank you."

Savard played in more than 800 NHL games in a career spanning multiple teams, including the Calgary Flames from 1999-2003.

"I know how competitive Marc is from when we played together over three seasons here in Calgary," Flames General Manager Craig Conroy said in a media release announcing the appointment of Savard and another assistant coach, Dan Lambert.

"Savy has a great offensive mind which will help boost our power-play and help drive our offensive game. His style was very well known as a player, and he sees the game the same way as a coach."