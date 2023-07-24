Spitfires announce Jerrod Smith, a 'staple' from the team's bench, as new head coach

A new coach heads the Windsor Spitfires, but he won't be a new face for longtime fans of the OHL team.

The team welcomed Jerrod Smith on Monday as head coach ahead of the 2023-24 season. Smith has a long history with the team, beginning his Spitfires coaching career in 2011.

"It was an extensive search in the sense that a lot of people wanted and applied for this position. But at the end of the day, the right choice was right here in the building," said Bill Bowler, general manager for the Spitfires.

Smith first worked with the team as a video coach and then an assistant and associate coach and head of player personnel. He's worked more than 700 games as an OHL coach, the team said in a statement.

Smith is shown with his wife, Candice, and the family's three children. (Tyler Clapp/CBC)

He takes the reins from Marc Savard, who left for the NHL's Calgary Flames.

"To the past and present players, I owe a lot to you guys for making me a better coach, for challenging me and believing in me," Smith said, noting his mentors throughout the Spitfires' organization.

"To the coaches and support staff I've worked with over the years here in Windsor: You've all had such a tremendous influence on me as a coach and as a person, and I'm forever grateful for that.

"To the amazing Spitfire fans and community here, I look forward to building something special both on and off the ice."

For his goals heading into the 2023-24 season, Smith said he wanted to be a highly competitive team that is detailed and "unselfish."

"I'm going to value breakouts, having all five guys available, shift links going to be something I'll really harp on as well," Smith said. "Just using everybody on the roster, making everybody in that room feel important that they play a role on this team."

Smith said he is confident the team is "hungry" coming into the 2023-24 season.

"I think we got a great group coming in, I think we got a good mix of young and old," Smith said. "I love the group coming in and I'm ready to make the best of it."

The team will hold a training camp in late August.

As for what it means to coach the team he's worked with for so long, Smith said, it was "tough to put into words."

"I'm just so happy, so happy and so grateful that I put my work in and to see it coming to fruition, I just couldn't be happier."