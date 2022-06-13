Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Spitfires 'fighting to try and stay alive' against Hamilton in OHL playoffs

The Spitfires will face off against Hamilton in a do-or-die game on Monday night.

Hamilton Bulldogs lead the final series 3-2

CBC News ·
The Windsor Spitfires, shown practising on Monday, are playing against the Hamilton Bulldogs in Game 6 of final series of the OHL playoffs on June 13, 2022. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

Goalie Matt Omuska says the Windsor Spitfires have been a resilient team all season. But tonight, that resilience will be tested in a do-or-die Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoff game against the Hamilton Bulldogs. 

The Windsor team, which has made it to the final series for the first time in 12 years, lost 3-2 in overtime on Sunday. Now Hamilton leads the series three games to two. 

"We're fighting with our backs on the line," Omuska said. "We're fighting to try and stay alive.

"So I think that we're all just going to come out and give it our best effort and try and force a Game 7."

The last time the Spitfires competed in the OHL finals was 2010, the same year they won the Memorial Cup.

Centre Wyatt Johnston says he feels confident going into the game.

"I think we know we have what it takes to win," he said.

Game 6 will be played at the WFCU Centre tonight. It starts at 7 p.m. 

Jenna Jardine and Jared Stewart, volunteers for the team, were at outside the arena on Monday helping set up for what will be the final home game of the season.

"I'm really looking forward to ... the atmosphere," Stewart said.

"It's been really packed in the whole playoffs. There's been a lot of people here." 

With files from Jennifer La Grassa

