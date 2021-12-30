Skip to Main Content
Windsor

OHL cancels two upcoming Windsor Spitfires games over 'COVID-19 protocols'

Two upcoming Windsor Spitfires games and all team activities have been suspended, according to the Ontario Hockey League. 

Windsor Spitfires refused to comment Thursday

CBC News ·
Two upcoming regular season games were postponed Thursday by the Ontario Hockey League. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Two upcoming Windsor Spitfires games and all team activities have been suspended, according to the Ontario Hockey League. 

In a news release, the OHL said that games scheduled for Thursday and Friday will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date. The OHL said that this was due to "COVID-19 protocols affecting the Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club," though it's unclear what this means. 

CBC News reached out to the Spitfires, but was told the team won't be commenting at this time. 

The Spitfires were set to face the Guelph Storm on Thursday and the Flint Firebirds on Friday. 

More from CBC Windsor

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now