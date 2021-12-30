OHL cancels two upcoming Windsor Spitfires games over 'COVID-19 protocols'
Two upcoming Windsor Spitfires games and all team activities have been suspended, according to the Ontario Hockey League.
Windsor Spitfires refused to comment Thursday
Two upcoming Windsor Spitfires games and all team activities have been suspended, according to the Ontario Hockey League.
In a news release, the OHL said that games scheduled for Thursday and Friday will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date. The OHL said that this was due to "COVID-19 protocols affecting the Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club," though it's unclear what this means.
CBC News reached out to the Spitfires, but was told the team won't be commenting at this time.
The Spitfires were set to face the Guelph Storm on Thursday and the Flint Firebirds on Friday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?