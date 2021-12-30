OHL cancels two upcoming Windsor Spitfires games over 'COVID-19 protocols'

Two upcoming Windsor Spitfires games and all team activities have been suspended, according to the Ontario Hockey League.

In a news release, the OHL said that games scheduled for Thursday and Friday will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date. The OHL said that this was due to "COVID-19 protocols affecting the Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club," though it's unclear what this means.

CBC News reached out to the Spitfires, but was told the team won't be commenting at this time.

The Spitfires were set to face the Guelph Storm on Thursday and the Flint Firebirds on Friday.

More from CBC Windsor