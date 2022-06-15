Windsor is cheering on its home team as the Spitfires play the Hamilton Bulldogs on Wednesday night in the deciding Game 7 of the Ontario Hockey League championship series.

The team is holding a big-screen viewing party in front of city hall.

The crowd started growing in the lead up to the 7 p.m. start, despite a heat warning and temperatures of 34 C.

"I've been a fan since I was three years old ... go Spits!," said Cayden Lepine.

If the Spits win in Hamilton on Wednesday night, they'll go to the Memorial Cup in Saint John, N.B., starting next Monday. The last time the Spits won the OHL championship was 2010.

The Spits forced a seventh game by defeating the Bulldogs at home Monday night.

Windsor captain Will Cuylle spoke with media Tuesday ahead of the final game.

"Game 7, do or die," he said.

"Very exciting, obviously. It's what every kid kind of dreams about growing up, playing road hockey and you kind of pretend it's Game 7 like that, so it's definitely very exciting, and it's a place we've been before."

Spitfires centre Wyatt Johnston said he's confident in the team ahead of the make-or-break final game against Hamilton. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Daniel D'Amico scored two goals in the Spits' win Monday night at the WFCU Centre.

"I'm confident with the guys in our room here. We're relentless. We can get anything done," D'Amico said. "We're not so much focused on on them over there. We're focused on what we got in our room here, so, yeah, I'm confident. I'm pretty sure we'll get it done."

"Just a mix of emotions for I think me and, you know, all of us," said centre Wyatt Johnston.

"I think definitely a little bit of a nerves, but, you know, this is what we play for. This is, you know, so exciting, and it's an amazing opportunity for us to, you know, win an OHL championship, so I think, you know, I'm really excited, and I think us as a team are really excited and really confident."

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said he has a friendly bet with Hamilton's mayor, Fred Eisenberger, with Dilkens obviously favouring the Spits for the win.

Dilkens said the playoffs have been beneficial for the city.

"There's lots of excitement in the community, and I always say, 'Never underestimate the power of sport to bring a community together,' and we're seeing that galvanize and happen here in the city of Windsor," he said.

"There will be a lot of excitement when they play in Hamilton. Sorry that they can't play here to win, but they're gonna win in Hamilton, I'm sure of it. My bet's still on with the mayor of Hamilton, that we're gonna win."

