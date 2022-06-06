Windsor Spitfires superfan hopes team can take it all the way in OHL final
Hamilton Bulldogs took Game 2 of the major junior hockey final 5-4
It's an exciting time to be a Windsor Spitfires fan.
The team is heading into Game 3 of the Ontario Hockey League final Monday night at the WFCU Centre at home against Hamilton Bulldogs.
The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1 after the Spitfires won the opener 4-3 in overtime on Friday, but fell short in Game 2 on Sunday. The final score was 5-4.
Kameron Seguin, a Spits season ticket-holder for about 10 years, said he's looking forward to the home game Monday night.
"I know I'll definitely be there. I think you'd be kind of a fool not to be there, right?" he said.
WATCH | Spitfires superfan hopes to see team take it all the way:
Seguin gave his prediction for the series.
"I think Game 7 in Hamilton, the last scene that we'll be seeing is the Windsor Spitfires holding the OHL trophy."
Nick Welsh, media and communications co-ordinator for the Spits, said the team has had a fantastic year.
"The team has been resilient overall," said Welsh.
But Hamilton will prove to be a tough opponent, he added
"The Bulldogs were No. 1 all year long. They were ranked in the CHL Top 10 almost every single week and they're a very good team," he said.
The Bulldogs did sweep the playoffs up until their Friday loss to the Spits.
Welsh hopes a home game could be an advantage for Windsor.
"It's a super advantage for the players," he said.
"The players love having our home fans, whether they travel to Hamilton or they're here at the WFCU. All of our fans have been fantastic throughout the season, and they really give the guys energy."
Game 3 tickets can be purchased online or at the WFCU box office.
With files from The Canadian Press
