Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor·Video

Windsor Spitfires superfan hopes team can take it all the way in OHL final

The Spits take on Hamilton Bulldogs in Game 3 of the Ontario Hockey League final Monday night at the WFCU Centre.

Hamilton Bulldogs took Game 2 of the major junior hockey final 5-4

CBC News ·
Windsor Spitfires take on Hamilton Bulldogs on Monday night in Game 3 of the Ontario Hockey League final. (Tim Cornett/Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club)

It's an exciting time to be a Windsor Spitfires fan. 

The team is heading into Game 3 of the Ontario Hockey League final Monday night at the WFCU Centre at home against Hamilton Bulldogs. 

The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1 after the Spitfires won the opener 4-3 in overtime on Friday, but fell short in Game 2 on Sunday. The final score was 5-4.

Kameron Seguin, a Spits season ticket-holder for about 10 years, said he's looking forward to the home game Monday night. 

"I know I'll definitely be there. I think you'd be kind of a fool not to be there, right?" he said. 

WATCH | Spitfires superfan hopes to see team take it all the way: 

Windsor Spitfires fan hopes team goes all the way

3 days ago
Duration 1:33
18-year-old Holy Names student Kameron Seguin has been a fan for more than 10 years and is a current season ticket holder.

Seguin gave his prediction for the series.

"I think Game 7 in Hamilton, the last scene that we'll be seeing is the Windsor Spitfires holding the OHL trophy." 

Nick Welsh, media and communications co-ordinator for the Spits, said the team has had a fantastic year. 

"The team has been resilient overall," said Welsh. 

But Hamilton will prove to be a tough opponent, he added

The Spitfires at the WFCU Centre in Windsor (Tim Cornett/Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club)

"The Bulldogs were No. 1 all year long. They were ranked in the CHL Top 10 almost every single week and they're a very good team," he said.

The Bulldogs did sweep the playoffs up until their Friday loss to the Spits. 

Welsh hopes a home game could be an advantage for Windsor. 

"It's a super advantage for the players," he said. 

"The players love having our home fans, whether they travel to Hamilton or they're here at the WFCU. All of our fans have been fantastic throughout the season, and they really give the guys energy."

Game 3 tickets can be purchased online or at the WFCU box office. 

With files from The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now