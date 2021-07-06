Death of former Windsor Spitfires video coach leaves staff devastated

Staff of the the Windsor Spitfires are grieving after the sudden loss of former video coach, Sean DeMuynck.

DeMuynck, a Canadian volunteer firefighter working in Pennsylvania, died in hospital on the evening of July 4 after battling a blaze in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. It was his last fire call before he planned to move back to Canada with his wife.

Trevor Letowski, head coach of the Windsor Spitfires said the news of DeMuynck's death has been numbing.

"Everyone is just devastated. He was such a nice guy and had so much ahead of him too," said Letowski.

DeMuynck, 35, had worked for the Windsor Spitfires as a video coach from 2013-2017. He won a Memorial Cup championship with the team in 2017.

He was just so excited about coming back to Canada, - Trevor Letowski, Windsor Spitfires head coach

DeMuynck and his wife moved to Pennsylvania where he became a volunteer firefighter for Penn Wynne and Lower Merion Township in August 2019. Letowski remembered him having aspirations to become a full-time firefighter in Canada even when he was working for the Windsor Spitfires.

"I know he had put in resumes back in Ontario to get on full-time," said Letowski.

DeMuynck and his wife had planned to move back to Canada on Monday July 5. It was one day after his passing.

Two weeks ago, DeMuynck asked Letowski to be a reference, as he was planning to apply for a firefighter position in Hamilton.

"He was just so excited about coming back to Canada," said Letowski. "That's just kind of ironic."

Bill Bower, General Manager of Windsor Spitfires spoke on the death of DeMuynck.

Sean DeMuynck served as video coach for Windsor Spitfires from 2013 to 2017. He was with the team when they won the Memorial Cup championship in 2017. (Submitted by Windsor Spitfires )

"It's an unbelievably sad story of something he wanted to do and do it while volunteering. There's really no words, it's just heartbreaking," said Bower.

Remembered for his demeanour

As a video coach for the Windsor Spitfires, DeMuynck took on numerous responsibilities such as marking live moments in the games like entries, when the puck is dropped, or face-offs. He was also part of the analytics and pre-scouting teams.

"He was our problem solver, a real smart guy. When things went wrong, we always looked for Muyncker (DeMuynck)," said Letowski.

While DeMuynck will be remembered for his passion and his commitment to the team, Letowski said it was his positive demeanour that always stood out to him.

"We're in the grind as coaches full-time and Muyncker was always kind of a breath of fresh air. He would come in, always in a good mood," said Letowski. "Just a smart guy too."

DeMuynck is survived by his wife and parents.