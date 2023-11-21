Windsor Spitfires fire head coach after just months on the job

The Windsor Spitfires have fired head coach Jerrod Smith after just four months on the job.

In a statement Monday night, the team said Smith was relieved of his duties effective immediately.

"He has been a committed coach and advocate for the Spitfires for many years," the statement reads. "His support and dedication have been exemplary. We thank Jerrod for his effort and commitment and wish him the best in his future endeavours."

The team said no further comment was available Monday night, but general manager Bill Bowler is expected to speak to media Tuesday afternoon.

No information on who would coach the team in the meantime was immediately available. The team will travel to face the Peterborough Petes on Thursday.

Smith was promoted to the job in July after years working as the team's video coach, associate and assistant coaches and head of player personnel. He succeeded Marc Savard, who left the Spitfires for the Calgary Flames.

The Spitfires currently sit in last place of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) west division, with just four wins to 16 losses and one overtime loss.