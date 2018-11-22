3,400 spectators now allowed at Windsor Spitfires home games

On Sunday, the Windsor Spitfires played their first game to a crowd of fans in 18 months.

Seating capacity for Windsor Spitfires games is now double what it was, due to Ontario easing public gathering restrictions.

Last week, the province's chief medical officer of health eased seating restrictions for fans at live sporting events. Capacity limits for outdoor stadiums were expanded to 75 per cent, whereas indoor stadiums were expanded to 50 per cent of capacity.

The announcement has brought relief to Shannon Ricker, director of sales for the Spitfires.

"We've got many, many people that want to attend a game and up until we got our 50 per cent capacity raised, we would have to let them down, which is something we don't like to do," Ricker said.

The Spitfires' home games take place at the WFCU venue, which seats approximately 6,800. Prior to the eased restrictions, seating capacity was limited to 1,000, but with the new rules, games can now have up to 3,400 spectators.

On Sunday, the Spitfires returned to the ice with a crowd of fans for the first time in over 18 months.

Ricker said sales of the season ticket drive were doing "extremely well" prior to the provincial announcement of the vaccine certification program.

"It did slow down when we got the announcement of people having to be double vaxxed because there are some people that feel strongly about that topic who are not double vaxxed," he said. "But in general, the uptick has been really, really good."

'We just want to play'

Two pre-season games have already taken place, with one more to go. With the implementation of vaccine passport rules, Ricker said, all ticket holders will have to show proof of vaccination and a matching government ID. While capacity can fill up to 3,400 seats, Ricker does not expect that many spectators to show up.

"We're going to allow our pre-seasoned people to come in, we're going to put some tickets on sale," he said. "We're going to get, I'm thinking a bit of an uptick, but we're going to be nowhere near 3400 people."

Overall, Ricker said, the team is "extremely excited" to play hockey.

"We're the only ones in North America who didn't play hockey last year," he said. "We want to provide a super good game to our fans and we're nervous that we haven't done it in 18 months and we have a lot of new people that need to learn.

"We also understand people want to come see hockey and they've been super patient with us. But we just want to play hockey. We just wanted to get back to doing what we do."