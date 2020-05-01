Windsor spelling bee champ to miss Scripps National Spelling Bee due to COVID-19 cancellation
Giovanna Patcas was presented with a $2,500 cheque for winning the 2020 Windsor-Essex County bee
Due to COVID-19, Windsor eighth grader Giovanna Patcas won't be able to take part in one of the world's most famous spelling bees despite winning the regional competition in Windsor-Essex.
That's because this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee — which was set to draw in hundreds of competitors from countries all over the world — has been cancelled for the first time since the Second World War.
Representatives for the Scripps National Spelling Bee formally announced the cancellation of this year's bee — originally scheduled for late May — on April 21, approximately one month after organizers announced the bee would be suspended due to concerns over coronavirus.
Though Patcas won't get the chance to compete against a global gathering of some of the world's best elementary school spellers, she received on Friday a $2,500 scholarship from the WFCU Credit Union — the organization that sponsored the 2020 Windsor-Essex regional bee.
"I'm just extremely grateful," Patcas said, during a Friday Zoom media conference, adding that she only found out about the scholarship during the call itself.
"I'm really appreciative of it and that the community did this."
Our thoughts immediately go to our spellers and their families.- Paige Kimble, Executive Director, Scripps National Spelling Bee
Beth Ann Prince, manager of member engagement and community investment with the WFCU Credit Union, said during Friday's Zoom conference that the cancellation of the Scripps bee is especially difficult because the competition is only open to those between grades 4 and 8.
"A lot of our winners are in Grade 8, as is Giovanna," Prince said. "[They] can't try again next year, because they'd age out."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.