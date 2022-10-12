Special weather statement issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Strong wind gusts paired with possible showers or thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday, according a special weather statement released by Environment Canada.

The southerly winds could gust anywhere from 70 km/h and 90 km/h in the Windsor-Essex, Chatham Kent and Sarnia-Lambton areas. They will blow in ahead of a cold front.

The high winds are expected to start in the afternoon and end overnight into Thursday.

The statement warns that gusty winds can damage tents and awnings, and that loose objects may be tossed by the wind, causing injury or damage. Environment Canada also notes that high winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.

