Celebrate Sounds of the Season by visiting us at CBC Windsor

'Tis the season for Sounds of the Season — and you're invited to celebrate here at CBC Windsor!

Sounds of the Season is our annual holiday fundraiser in support of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association. Our goal is to raise money, donations and awareness for those facing food insecurity in Windsor.

As part of the campaign, CBC Windsor will be hosting special shows on Dec. 15.

In the morning, you can come watch our Sounds of the Season edition of Windsor Morning show live in studio. We'll have live music from Sarah Hiltz and Billy Raffoul, as well as tabla drummer Krutarth Shitut and friends, who will be playing Bollywood music.

Got a donation for the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association? You can drop it off at our studio.

Windsor Morning Sounds of the Season 2022

You can watch Windsor Morning live in person on Dec. 15, 2022, at CBC Windsor. (Kerri Breen/CBC)

Date: Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

Time: 6 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.

Address: CBC Windsor, 825 Riverside Dr. W. (At Crawford Avenue and Riverside Drive).

How to RSVP: Please fill out the form at the bottom of this story and bring proof of identification (all attendees must sign up in advance).

CBC Windsor Sounds of the Season meet-and-greet

CBC Windsor's Nav Nanwa and Katerina Georgieva want to meet you on Dec. 15 at noon. (Nav Nanwa and Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Not an early bird? There's another chance to come to CBC Windsor, meet our hosts and drop off your donations for the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association.

CBC Windsor News at 6 host Katerina Georgieva and Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa are hosting a meet-and-greet at noon.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 825 Riverside Dr. W. (At Crawford Avenue and Riverside Drive)

How to RSVP: Please fill out the form at the bottom of this story and bring proof of identification (all attendees must sign up in advance).