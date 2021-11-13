Excitement builds in Windsor as Canada's men's soccer team inches closer to the World Cup

As Canada's men's national soccer team inches closer to qualifying for next year's World Cup, the excitement is being felt in Windsor.

Stephen Ademolu, a former Canadian soccer player and current coach says he's proud of how "the boys" are playing right now.

"I think the have a chance to do it," he said of their World Cup chances.

"They just have to go game by game. I think they surprised everybody because no one expected them to be so good."

Meanwhile, Chris Hart, a lifelong soccer fan, said he has cheered for Canadians at the Olympics, the hockey team, and the women's national soccer team.

These days, he said it's all about the men's national soccer team.

"To actually now have the Canadian men's soccer team in a position to make it to the World Cup, it's super exciting to have the chance to cheer for them," Hart said.

"They've shown a lot of improvement over the last several years … they've got a really exciting squad … It's really fun to watch them play now."