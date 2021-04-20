Say it ain't snow! 5 cm in the forecast for Windsor

It may be late April, but Windsor-Essex is about to get another visit from Old Man Winter.

For Tuesday afternoon, there's a 40 per cent chance of rain or snow, according to Environment Canada and winds of 20 km/h are also in the forecast.

The evening is expected to bring snow, but not as much as originally predicted.

On Tuesday morning, the weather agency said between five and 10 centimetres of snow are expected but later downgraded the snowfall amount to five centimetres. Temperatures are forecast to drop to a low of zero.

Chatham-Kent and Sarnia are also in line for five centimetres of snow Tuesday night.

The low of zero won't be enough to beat the record low for this day in Windsor, which was set in 1956 with -3.3 C.

There's a chance of flurries on Wednesday as well, but temperatures are expected to return to double-digits later this week in Windsor, with a high of 12 C on Thursday and 16 C on Friday.

Earlier this spring, Windsor-Essex saw temperatures way above seasonal, with several days with temperatures higher than 20 C.