Sisters in Spirit vigil an opportunity to honour those lost, call for action, host says

The Sisters in Spirit Vigil was held at Dieppe Gardens on Windsor's waterfront on Tuesday, the national day of action for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people. Host Faith Hale said the disappearances have been ignored, and families need closure in the cases of their loved ones.

A ceremony and vigil was held Tuesday to honour the lives of Indigenous women, girls, and gender diverse people who have gone missing or been murdered.

The Sisters in Spirit Vigil was held at Dieppe Gardens on Windsor's waterfront.

Similar events were held in other cities to mark a national day of action on the issue.

Event host Faith Hale said it's a day to reflect and honour those lost. She also is calling for action.

The history of women and girls in Indigenous communities going missing without authorities looking for them goes back to the beginning of residential schools, she said.

"This legacy we're hoping to educate people about and to change today. So this healing, this coming together, the understanding that we bring to the community ... this is a healing for all of us."

The Sisters in Spirt Vigil in Windsor was held on the riverfront at Dieppe Gardens. (Mike Evans/CBC)

The ceremony included a display of faceless dolls representing missing and murdered women and girls in Canada.

"Their families were asking ... and they were told, 'oh well that's what Indigenous people do, they go missing.' Well, that's not true. They were found. They were murdered." Hale said.

"Today, we know those names and we know that a lot of them, their cases are still open, which they call cold cases. And we need those cases to be closed. We need closure for our families and our community today."