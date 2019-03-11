The province is considering a ban on single-use plastics.

In Windsor, some restaurants have made the jump from plastic to alternatives.

One year ago, John Max Sports & Wings started phasing out non-reusable plastic items at their two locations.

The chain has been working with a supplier to find cost-effective replacements for plastic straws, bags and take-out containers.

Co-owner Mike Wetzel said the transition isn't cheap but that it will benefit the environment.

"It is, financially, not working in our favour," he said.

"Plastic is cheaper than paper or alternative solutions, but we've bitten the bullet and done the right thing that we feel for the environment."

Mike Wetzel is the co-owner of John Max Sports & Wings and says the restaurant has "bitten the bullet" financially in switching from plastics. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

In Windsor, Wetzel also said the chain is one of the earlier adopters of the shift from plastic.

The restaurant has a composting and recycling program that diverts 80 per cent of its waste from landfills.

Wetzel said, at this point, the restaurant has transitioned out all possible non-reusable plastic. He added it will be a matter of time for other businesses which have yet to make to switch.

"They will adjust, overall it will be positive for the environment," he said. "The environmentalist studies show that [change], but businesses will adjust and it has happened out West [Vancouver] and it will happened here."

Experimentation with what's available

Tatjana Roksandic owns Healthy Mama, a vegan restaurant that is also making the shift to more eco-friendly options.

Similar to John Max, Healthy Mama is also replacing any plastic items it can. Roksandic said there is a lot of experimentation which goes into finding something that works.

Tatjana Roksandic is the owner of vegan restaurant Happy Mama and says she is glad her restaurant has made the change. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

"We introduced stainless steel straws, we have paper straws and we are looking into other straws because paper straws tends to fall apart in smoothies if they are sitting longer."

Roksandic added the restaurant is also looking at different options for containers.

"We have to-go containers which are eco-containers, they are not plastic — we are looking at a lot more stuff, it's about finding good pricing and good quality."

Paper straws at Happy Mama are available for customers to use. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

The switch isn't easy with a higher cost associated to finding "eco-alternatives."

Roksandic said she has ordered hay straw samples from the United States and plans to see if it could work as a cost-effective, environmentally-friendly option.

The restaurant gives a 10 per cent discount to customers who bring in their own containers.

Roksandic added if the ban is implemented, it may be difficult for businesses which have not adapted.

"Researching and finding good quality and good pricing and it's going to take a lot of time and it's going to be probably very hard." she said.

"That's why I'm glad we started early."