For 20 years, he battled an opioid addiction — now, he's singing about it

With his eyes closed and his hands tense, Dan Gibbs sings, "a second chance is all I need," into a studio microphone.

For two decades, Gibbs struggled with an opioid addiction — one that he tried to recover from a countless number of times.

Now, sober for more than a year, the 37-year-old Windsorite is getting the second shot at life that he so desperately wanted.

"The fear and pain of being where I was at trumped the fear of getting sober," he told CBC News. "This last year has been the best year of my life by far, just the peace and the freedom that I've felt ... words can't even explain."

The highs and lows of those years spent abusing heroin and fentanyl, losing and mending relationships and ending up on the streets, are what Gibbs reflected on for his first ever single, 'My Disease.' The song, released on Monday, gives an intimate look at his drug dependency and his desire to get sober.

WATCH: Behind the scenes of 'My Disease'

Behind the scenes of who and what inspired the creation of 'My Disease' Duration 2:16 Dan Gibbs had help creating the song with Brian Jacques and Stephanie Garneau. The three came together through their passion for music and their experiences with getting sober.

"It was impossible ... to do normal things," he said of the years he spent chasing a high, while also trying to work as an electrician.

"I'd build myself up a little and then I'd end up relapsing and tear everything down again and [have] to repeat that process."

He said he got tired of having to "restart life."

In Windsor-Essex, the opioid crisis continues to get worse. According to preliminary data from Public Health Ontario, 105 people died last year from an overdose and five additional deaths are probable.

Last summer, Gibbs arrived at residential recovery program, Hand in Hand, to finally take control of his life.

Always gravitating to music, Gibbs found himself wanting to create a song that represented everything he'd been through.

"I had had song ideas ... in my mind, put together for many years and I wasn't able to do anything with them because I was so preoccupied with the drug use and everything," he said, adding that a "sober mind" allowed the song to really come together.

Brian Jacques is a music producer in Windsor-Essex. He supported Gibbs' production of, 'My Disease,' and says he wanted to work on the song because he personally connected with its meaning. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

And his dream of releasing it finally became a reality when he met music producer Brian Jacques "in the rooms of recovery" at a meeting in Essex, Gibbs said.

"I used and abused drugs and alcohol since I was in my teenage years," said Jacques.

"Always tried to quit ... and it basically brought me to a place where I didn't want to live anymore."

It's because of his experiences with addiction that Jacques readily agreed to collaborate on Gibbs' song.

Seven years sober now, Jacques admits that addiction made it difficult for him to pursue his dreams.

"It's almost like you're trying to win a race with a broken leg, " he said.

For 20 years, he says he tried to become a music producer, but it wasn't until sobriety that he made it a reality.

Stephanie Garneau plays piano on Gibbs' song, 'My Disease.' (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Jacques introduced Gibbs to Stephanie Garneau, who was also in recovery from a marijuana addiction. She plays piano on, 'My Disease.'

"Human beings are meant to create art, one of the reasons for that is healing," says Garneau who has created her own song about her addiction. She says writing her own song about her disease pushed her to finally quit.

The three are connected over their passion for music, but also their daily commitment to staying sober.

While it can be a hard path to follow, as Gibbs sings on his first ever track — "no I'm not giving up tonight."