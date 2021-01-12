Windsor police investigating gunfire, no injuries reported

Windsor police are investigating a possible shooting following reports of gunfire and property damage on the weekend.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Central Avenue Sunday around 1:45 p.m. following reports of property damage believed to be from gunfire.

Following an investigation, police discovered that around 4:30 a.m. residents heard "multiple loud bangs" in the area. According to police, a local resident later spotted damage to a vehicle and a home.

Officers found a number of shell casings in the area, but no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police say a white, older model sedan was also seen in the area at the time of the incident and is considered a vehicle of interest.

The Forensic Identification Unit has attended and processed the scene.

The Major Crime Branch is actively investigating and looking for any information related to the incident. Police are asking that anyone with surveillance cameras in the area check their footage for possible evidence and report any suspicious persons or vehicles caught on camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).