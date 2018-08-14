New
Shooting in Windsor left man with life-threatening injuries
Windsor police are investigating a shooting at a home on Henry Ford Centre Drive near Richmond Street.
The man was transported to hospital
A man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a home on Henry Ford Centre Drive near Richmond Street.
Windsor police are investigating.
Windsor Police Service is currently investigating a shooting incident which occurred in a residence located in the 1200 block of Henry Ford Centre Drive. One adult male transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. More information to follow. Case 18-68541.—@WindsorPolice