Skip to Main Content
Shooting in Windsor left man with life-threatening injuries
New

Shooting in Windsor left man with life-threatening injuries

Windsor police are investigating a shooting at a home on Henry Ford Centre Drive near Richmond Street.

The man was transported to hospital

CBC News ·
A man was sent to hospital after a shooting at a home on Henry Ford Centre Drive. (Chris Ensing)

A man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a home on Henry Ford Centre Drive near Richmond Street.

Windsor police are investigating.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us