Windsor downtown shooting now treated as a homicide

A Windsor shooting at the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and University Avenue early Monday morning is now being treated as a homicide.

Windsor police say the victim is a 20-year-old Windsor man "who has contacts in the Greater Toronto area." A 19-year-old woman, also from Windsor, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. Authorities say the two victims knew each other.

Officers first responded to a report of shots fire around 2:40am Monday in the 200-block of Ouellette Ave. near Chatham Street. They arrived to find an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

Investigators believe this was a "targeted incident" when two men approached the male victim, produced a firearm and fired it "multiple times." Police say the two adult male suspects fled the scene on foot northbound on Ouellette Avenue toward Chatham Street.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them immediately.

