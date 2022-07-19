27-year-old London man arrested, police looking for 2nd suspect after downtown Windsor shooting

Police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old man from London and are still looking for another suspect after a shooting in downtown Windsor over the weekend.

Windsor Police Services said officers responded to a call at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue. One person was injured and sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said that one suspect, a 27-year-old man from London, was arrested and charged Sunday "after a brief foot pursuit."

The suspect is charged with assault, possessing a restricted firearm without a license, pointing a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.

Following an investigation, police said a second suspect was identified and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

Police said the second suspect is a 32-year-old man from Windsor and said he is wanted for possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a restricted firearm without a license and possessing a restricted firearm knowingly without a license.

Police said they are looking for any information on where the suspect is located and have said that he is considered to be "armed and dangerous." Anyone who might come across the suspect is asked to not approach him and call 911.