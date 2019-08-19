Contractor willing to fix sewer problem at troubled Dougall Avenue apartment building

According to Windsor's building department, a contractor approved by the city is willing to fix the sewer at 555 Dougall Avenue, despite claims from the landlord she can't find anyone willing to do the work.

"We're aware that there is a contractor available that has been in communications whether they're ready, willing and able to do the work subject to setting up the contract to actually perform the work and setting up a schedule," said Dan Lunardi, deputy chief building official for the City of Windsor.

However, Toronto-based landlord Zixi Wang says she has a quote for $60,000 from the contractor — which she says is higher than what other contractors say the work should cost.

Zixi Wang, owner of 555 Dougall Avenue. (Zixi Wang)

Wang wants the city to schedule the work with a contractor, saying she's willing to pay the city.

"The bylaw is very unfair. This is the city's property and I don't own the street," said Wang, referring to the fact she has to pay for the entire sewer line all the way to the main.

Wang has a court date with the city on Sept. 16 to deal with a compliance order to fix the sewer.

The city ordered the evacuation of the four-plex last month, after the building was deemed uninhabitable due to sewage in the basement.

Wang has also been ordered to pay former tenant Randy Mitchell $200 and forgive back rent of $10,000. Mitchell has since found another apartment near downtown Windsor.

Randy Mitchell, a former tenant at 555 Dougall, now has a new apartment near downtown Windsor. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"I like it here. It's a quiet building," said Mitchell.

"It's not the Taj Mahal, but it's a roof over my head. There's no bedbugs. There's no cockroaches. When you call [the] landlord, he's on it right away," said Mitchell.

Lunardi said the city is willing to cooperate with Wang to schedule repairs to the building if work takes longer than anticipated.

"The building is unoccupied, and since nobody is living in the building, we will certainly not be opposed to working with them on a schedule," said Lunardi.