What's open and closed in Windsor over the holidays

The City of Windsor is shutting down its administrative offices for a few days during the holiday season.

However, since Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day fall on weekends, the office closures will come after the fact.

City office closures

All city administrative offices, including the 311 Customer Contact Centre and municipal parking ticket payment offices, will be closed on Dec. 27, 28, and Jan. 3

311 services will still be available online or through the Windsor 311 mobile app, and parking tickets can be paid online, through the E-services tab on the city's website.

The 211 Call Centre will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, during the holidays, the city said in a media release.

Transit

Transit Windsor will operate on an adjusted schedule during the holidays and details can be found at the agency's holiday service schedule website.

Transit Windsor customer service on Chatham Street West will be open for the following hours:

Monday to Friday – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (except as noted below).

Saturdays and Sundays including New Year's Day and Boxing Day (but excluding Christmas Day) – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed.

December 31 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Windsor Public Library

All library locations will operate on a reduced schedule during the holidays:

Windsor Public Library holiday hours are as follows:

Dec. 24: All locations open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 25 and 26: All branches closed.

Dec. 27 to 30: All locations open regular hours.

Dec. 31: All locations open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: All branches closed.

All library branches will re-open for regular hours on Jan. 2, the city said.

Garbage and recycling

Garbage and recycling collection will continue as normal during the holidays, and Christmas tree and yard waste collection will take place the week of Jan. 10; more information can be found on collection calendars.

The public waste drop-off and household chemical depots at the corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road are closing to the public on Dec. 24, 25, and 27, and Jan. 1, in addition to their regular Sunday closures.

Museum Windsor

Both Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House will operate at reduced holiday hours.

Chimczuk Museum:

Dec. 24 – Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed.

Dec. 26 – Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 27 – Closed.

Dec. 28 to 31 – Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Closed.

Regular hours resume Jan. 2, 2022.

François Baby House:

Dec. 24 – Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 to 28 – Closed.

Dec. 29 to 31 – Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 to 3 – Closed.

Regular hours resume Jan. 4, 2022.

COVID-19 restrictions continue

The holiday service changes are in addition to the ongoing reduced service levels brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city said.

Those reduced service levels mean all community and customer care centres remain temporarily closed until further notice, except for previously-scheduled rentals and holiday programming.

Winter programming will begin on Jan.10 at some facilities; more details, and registration information, can be found on the city's website.

COVID-19 tests, vaccines

Anyone needing a COVID-19 test over the holidays will have a few options.

Windsor Regional Hospital said its COVID-19 assessment centre for the general public will be available by appointment.

The hospital's youth clinic will also be open during the holidays. Appointments can be made online.

The Erie Shores HealthCare assessment centre will also be offering tests over the holidays, by appointment.

Tests will also be offered for asymptomatic individuals at pharmacies, and the Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre will be providing tests for First Nations, Metis, and Inuit people, and their families, in Windsor.

More information about Windsor-Essex County Health Unit vaccine clinics can be found on the agency's website.

Rinks and arenas

The outdoor ice rink at Lanspeary Lions Park is expected to open Dec. 26, weather permitting.

The Forest Glade and Adie Knox Herman indoor arenas will have limited availability from Dec. 24 to 31, and will be closed Dec. 25, 26, and Jan. 1.

And while the ice surfaces at WFCU and Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex will remain open during regular hours for much of the holidays, there will be some changes:

Both facilities will close early, at 2 p.m., on Dec. 24 and 31.

Both will also close on Dec. 25, 26, and Jan. 1.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre will be open regular hours for those with reservations.

The exceptions are Dec. 24 and 31, when the facility will close at 3 p.m.

The centre will be closed all day on Dec. 25, 26, and Jan. 1.

Windsor's Adventure Bay Family Water Park and Cannon Cove are closed until further notice due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Malls

Windsor's Tecumseh and Devonshire malls will also see revised operating hours during the holidays.

Tecumseh Mall:

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed.

Boxing Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year's Day - Closed.

Devonshire Mall: