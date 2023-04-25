Windsor crash sends 5 people to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say
A two-vehicle crash in east Windsor has sent five people to hospital with what police are calling ‘severe’ and ‘life-threatening’ injuries.
Two-vehicle collision happened around 11:50 a.m. on Tecumseh Rd. E.
Police say it happened around 11:50 a.m. on Tecumseh Road E. between Lauzon Parkway and Jefferson Boulevard.
Anyone who was in the area around the time of the accident are asked to call Windsor police.