Windsor crash sends 5 people to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say

A two-vehicle crash in east Windsor has sent five people to hospital with what police are calling ‘severe’ and ‘life-threatening’ injuries.

Two-vehicle collision happened around 11:50 a.m. on Tecumseh Rd. E.

CBC News ·
A Windsor police cruiser is shown outside headquarters on Jan. 5, 2021.
The crash happened just before the noon hour, police say. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Police say it happened around 11:50 a.m. on Tecumseh Road E. between Lauzon Parkway and Jefferson Boulevard.

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the accident are asked to call Windsor police.

