LTC home security guard charged after sexual assault investigation in Windsor

A 20-year-old Windsor man, who was a security guard working at a long-term care home, has been arrested following a sexual assault investigation, according to police.

The suspect is charged with three counts of sexual assault after police say they learned that two female long-term care staff members were sexually assaulted on separate occasions.

The incidents occurred while the suspect was employed at a long-term care home. Police said they believe there are more victims.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating, and police said people can report a sexual assault to police by phone or online.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Windsor police at (519) 255-6700 ext. 4830 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.