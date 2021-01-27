LTC home security guard charged after sexual assault investigation in Windsor
Suspect faces 3 charges of sexual assault
A 20-year-old Windsor man, who was a security guard working at a long-term care home, has been arrested following a sexual assault investigation, according to police.
The suspect is charged with three counts of sexual assault after police say they learned that two female long-term care staff members were sexually assaulted on separate occasions.
The incidents occurred while the suspect was employed at a long-term care home. Police said they believe there are more victims.
The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating, and police said people can report a sexual assault to police by phone or online.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Windsor police at (519) 255-6700 ext. 4830 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.