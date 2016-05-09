Windsor-Essex secondary schools high and low on Fraser Institute rankings

Windsor-Essex high schools rank both high and low on the Fraser Institute's annual list.

The lists are primarily compiled using average scores on province-wide tests, such as the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) testing.

The list is made up of 738 Ontario high schools. Windsor-Essex has schools placed as high as 62nd and as low as 699th.

Tecumseh Vista Academy, Vincent Massey Secondary School and St. Anne Catholic High School are all in the top 100, ranking at 62nd, 75th and 84th respectively.

W.F. Herman Academy, Catholic Central High School and Westview Freedom Academy Secondary School are near the bottom of the list.

The Greater Essex Country District School Board said it does not comment on rankings of schools. Public relations officer Scott Scantlebury added that the rankings are based on limited data.

"We feel rankings are not useful in the service of our mandate, our mission or our vision for students," said Scantlebury.

Stephen Fields, communications coordinator for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said the board is opposed to the notion of using EQAO data to rank schools.

"The quality of a school is based on many different variables and criteria," said Fields. "Ranking schools based on EQAO data can lead to a skewed perception of the quality of a school."

Sarnia's Alexander Mackenzie Secondary School is almost last on the list, ranking 731st.