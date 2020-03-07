An application for a second legal cannabis shop in Windsor has been submitted to the provincial agency responsible for administering Ontario's cannabis retail economy.

Raymond Kahnert, a spokesperson for the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) confirmed receipt of an application Friday for a cannabis retail shop at 7833 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Kahnert added the AGCO has commenced a 15-day public notice period, during which residents and municipal officials are able to file responses regarding the application and proposed location.

Community members have until March 19 to submit comments pertaining to public health and safety, youth and access to cannabis, as well as any concerns about potential illicit activities in relation to cannabis.

"Before issuing a licence to any operator, the AGCO undertakes a comprehensive eligibility assessment of the applicant and all interested parties, including police and background checks," wrote Kahnert.

The application for the store at 7833 Tecumseh Rd. E. — submitted by a group calling themselves ShinyBud Cannabis Co. — was filed under Ontario's new modified licensing process.

As of March 2, rather than using a lottery model to randomly select names to file a licence application, the AGCO now accepts applications from anyone interested in acquiring a licence.

As long as a city has 'opted in,' there is no limit to the number of stores. - Raymond Kahnert, Spokesperson, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario

"Beginning March 2, 2020, someone who has received, or applied for, a [retail operator licence] could submit a request for a [retail store authorization]," wrote Kahnert.

As per the province's new open market process, anyone who has applied for or received a retail operator licence can submit up to 10 applications for retail store authorization.

"As long as a city has 'opted in,' there is no limit to the number of stores," wrote Kahnert. "That would be a business decision up to each applicant."

The Tecumseh Road location proposed for Windsor's second legal cannabis shop falls within the riding of Ward 8 Coun. Gary Kaschak.

Though he's still waiting on a report to council on the proposed location, Kaschak said he believes the location is a "good fit."

Residents pleased by proposed location

While the AGCO works on processing ShinyBud Cannabis Co.'s application, Windsor-Essex residents say they're happy to see more potential stores.

Melodie Valeur of Harrow said the proposed Tecumseh Road location is a great idea.

"I don't think one is going to do it in Windsor," she said. "I think there should be four or five. This is a good spot here."

Harrow, Ont. resident Melodie Valeur says she thinks Windsor will need more cannabis shops to meet demand. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Ed Valeur echoed Melodie's comments, adding "the sooner you get this done, the sooner you can end the black market."

"I think it's about time," he said.

Still, not all residents share enthusiasm for more cannabis stores in the community.

Ed Valeur says opening more legal cannabis shops will help minimize the black market economy. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Krysta Jillard said she doesn't know very much about cannabis, adding she doesn't have a very strong opinion on the subject.

"I don't know anything about it," she said. "I've never bought cannabis before."

In the meantime, Windsor's first legal cannabis could open by this month's end.

Krysta Jillard says she's doesn't have a very strong opinion on the subject of cannabis. (Jason Viau/CBC)

David Craig, the chief design officer for J. Supply Holdings, previously told CBC News that a shop at 545 Ouellette Ave. will likely open between March 20 and March 27.

J. Supply entered into a consulting agreement late last year with Kirk Anastadias, a London, Ont.-based entrepreneur who won the chance to apply for a coveted cannabis retail licence during the province's lottery in August 2019.