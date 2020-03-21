Michigan healthcare worker living in Windsor-Essex County reported as 2nd local COVID-19 case

Just hours after speaking with the media about the first case of COVID-19 detected in Windsor-Essex County on Saturday morning, the Health Unit confirmed there is a second case.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said a man in his 20s, who is employed at a healthcare facility in South East Michigan and lives in Windsor-Essex County, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"He's currently home here in Windsor with his family and is under isolation, him and his entire family," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said, adding that those who were in contact with him are asymptomatic so far.

The man developed his symptoms on March 15 and was tested at the facility where he works two days later.

"I think this person also followed all the right things and stayed home and followed the instructions of their employer too, with respect to getting testing done," Ahmed said.

The health unit said it is working with the medical officer for Detroit Public Health to do contact tracing and manage the man's case.

Border town

Ahmed said he also spoke to his Detroit counterpart about the risks associated with healthcare workers crossing the border for work.

"[We are] trying to develop a better system to address this," Ahmed said.

"We are in a unique situation living in a border town with many people who work across the border and we've been in conversation with the ministry ... to provide a little bit more guidance with respect to border travel."

The number of detected cases in Michigan is more than 780 and five deaths have been reported, some in the Detroit area.

Ahmed said it is critical for healthcare workers on both sides of the border to be monitoring their symptoms.

"They should be connecting with their employers to see what their policies and procedures are following up if they are serving a person or if they are coming in contact with a confirmed case," Ahmed said.

"We really expect that our health care workers would make a good judgment in terms of reporting to work and if they are sick, staying home and not infecting other individuals."

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, WECHU recommends: