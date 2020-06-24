Second cannabis store opens in Windsor
Two stores have been authorized to open, 31 await approval
A second cannabis store is opening its doors in Windsor today.
Shiny Bud at 7833 Tecumseh Rd. E will be selling cannabis products legally starting Wednesday,
The Toronto-based retailer is the second recreational cannabis store to open in Windsor-Essex, following J. Supply Co. that opened on Ouellette Avenue in March.
"This location has been in development for a long time, so it's exciting to finally be able to welcome new and familiar faces from the community around us," said Shiny Bud store manager, Earl Exaltacion, in a press release.
According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario's website, there are currently 31 applications for other cannabis stores across the Windsor-Essex area — including Harrow, Essex, Amherstburg, Lakeshore, Leamington, Belle River and Windsor.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.