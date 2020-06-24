Second cannabis store opens in Windsor

A second cannabis store is opening its doors in Windsor today.

Shiny Bud at 7833 Tecumseh Rd. E will be selling cannabis products legally starting Wednesday,

The Toronto-based retailer is the second recreational cannabis store to open in Windsor-Essex, following J. Supply Co. that opened on Ouellette Avenue in March.

"This location has been in development for a long time, so it's exciting to finally be able to welcome new and familiar faces from the community around us," said Shiny Bud store manager, Earl Exaltacion, in a press release.

According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario's website, there are currently 31 applications for other cannabis stores across the Windsor-Essex area — including Harrow, Essex, Amherstburg, Lakeshore, Leamington, Belle River and Windsor.

