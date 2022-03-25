Windsor-born journalist's scrapbook paints picture of life during Second World War

A new addition to the Windsor Public Library's collection is painting a vivid picture of life during the Second World War.

A scrapbook belonging to Windsor-born journalist Helen Cumming — who began her journalism career with the Windsor Star in the 1930s — was recently donated to the library, said librarian Mary-Lou Gelissen.

Scrapbook highlights war writings of Windsor-born journalist Duration 2:13 The scrapbook was recently donated to the Windsor Public Library 2:13

The scrapbook was initially in the possession of the National Museum for Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C., Gelissen said.

"A lot of times when museums and libraries are what we call weeding or changing over the collection, they reach out to other possible libraries or museums that might want it," she said.

The Windsor Public Library, of course, said yes.

Windsor librarian Mary-Lou Gelissen with the scrapbook of Helen Cumming. More information about Cumming will be posted on the library's website next week. (Michael Evans/CBC)

"It's a scrapbook of her work specifically related to World War Two, and her experiences both here and abroad, and particularly in London, England, during the Blitz," Gelissen said.

After her time with the Star, Cumming went on to write for publications like the Saturday Evening Post, Mademoiselle, and Vogue, before becoming a war correspondent in London for the Detroit Free Press.

"It's great to see a woman with a lot of personality, someone who decided, I don't care, I'm going to do this," Gelissen said. "I want people to see what's going on."

"She had her own vision, and you could see her personality from the time she was young," she said. "[Cumming] was a consummate professional."

Gelissen said the library will be posting more information about Cumming on its web site next week.