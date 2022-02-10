3 Windsor schools shifting to online learning Friday over protest concerns

Three Windsor schools are moving to online learning on Friday over concerns that a protest may disrupt traffic in the area.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said students at Holy Names Catholic High School, Assumption College Catholic High School and Assumption College Catholic Middle School will shift to online learning for the day.

The change comes after consultation with the Windsor Police Service, which said protesters may be "increasing their presence" around the schools tomorrow, the board said in a letter to the school communities.

According to social media posts, some students are planning a walkout to protest mask mandates Friday afternoon, and it is believed some outside protesters may be in the area to join in.

"The decision is being made out of an abundance of caution and to help our students and staff avoid the inconvenience of anticipated traffic congestion in the neighbourhood that may result," the board said.

The board expects the schools will return to in-person learning on Monday.