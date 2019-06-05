'Kind of inappropriate' or 'perfect?' Windsor students weigh in on dress codes

As students enter the final stretch of the school year and warmer weather allows students to shed their sweaters, some teens at a Windsor secondary school are weighing in on their school's dress code.

This comes after Toronto District School Board (TDSB) changed its policy around what students can wear, making things like hats and crop-tops OK.

Some boys, like Honourable W.C. Kennedy Collegiate 10th grade student Nigel Sitashi, believe that their schools' dress codes aren't overly restrictive, and that it's "perfect."

However, some girls perceive dress codes as being less permissive.

"I think that people should wear whatever they want, but to a certain extent," said Skyla Glover, a 9th grader at Kennedy Collegiate.

"If you wanna wear shorts, make sure it's at least covering your butt, and if you wanna wear tank tops, make sure you're at least covering a bit of your cleavage and don't show too much."

Dress codes not equally enforced

The TDSB policy is set to take effect starting September this year.

The board justified the decision by acknowledging that school dress codes disproportionately affect female-identifying students, as well as racialized students, gender diverse, transgender and non-binary students, as well as other students who are part of marginalized groups.

Skyla Glover believes that students should be allowed to wear whatever they want, with some restrictions. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Brook Deslippe, 9th grader at Kennedy Collegiate, said girls are more likely to get dress-coded than boys.

"I feel like we should be able to wear clothes that show more skin so we can cool down and stuff," said Deslippe. "With guys, they can wear muscle tops and tank tops and shorts, more [showy] clothing that shows more skin."

Deslippe added that the dress code is "kind of inappropriate, especially towards girls."

Honourable W.C. Kennedy Collegiate 9th grader Brook Deslippe feels that her school's dress code targets girls more than boys. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Some female students raised the point that dress codes are often enforced because of concerns about the male gaze.

Glover explained that she wouldn't necessarily want to wear spaghetti straps or wear clothing that shows her midriff because of possible attention from male students.

"Boys like to look at girls sometimes in a way, so they put the dress code … so boys won't look at us that way," said Glover.

Still, Naleaha Jones-Carter, another 9th grader at the same school, argued that girls shouldn't be forced to change their attire just because of male students.

"[Girls] shouldn't feel like they can't wear certain stuff because of boys," she said.