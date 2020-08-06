These Windsor schools have the highest absence rate of staff and students

Instead of reporting the number of COVID-19 cases at individual schools in Ontario, boards and the province are now providing the absence rate of staff and students.

The province changed its guidelines for reporting COVID-19 cases earlier this month because the surge of the Omicron variant of the virus had pushed up case counts beyond the capacity to test every suspected case.

Schools in Windsor-Essex have begun to offer absence numbers to the province, instead of families reporting individual cases or being notified about a positive case at the school.

Families will now be notified when the combined staff and student absence rate tops 30 per cent, regardless of whether the absences are specifically linked to the virus.

The data includes all absences of staff and students, not just those that might be related to COVID-19, making it tough to gauge the impact of the Omicron variant on Ontario's school system

The following 10 schools in the Windsor-Essex area had the highest reported absences as of Jan. 24, and figures combine students and school staff who were not present. Full data is posted by the province here.

W. F. Herman Academy SS, 72.3 per cent. É Élém L'Envolée, 31.2 per cent. West Gate PS, 27.2 per cent. Walkerville CI, 27 per cent. Windsor Public Alternative SS, 25.3 per cent. King Edward PS, 25.1 per cent. F J Brennan Catholic HS, 24.3 per cent. Dougall Avenue PS, 23.8 per cent. St Joseph's HS, 23.8 per cent. Forest Glade PS, 22.3 per cent.

Many of the schools are in areas that have had historically low vaccination rates.

Reaching the 30 per cent threshold doesn't necessarily mean a school will shut down or return to online learning. Instead, it prompts the school to notify parents and to work with the health unit to provide more information about preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Alicia Higgison, chair of the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB), said the spread of the Omicron variant and the recent changes in how the virus is reported is making some people "uneasy."

"We're shifting to the responsibility of people to keep yourselves home when you're not feeling well, for a student to do the screener every day and make sure that you don't have any symptoms and bringing those to school. We're trying to keep our schools open, and safely open as possible," she said.

Higgison said the province's new metric is confusing for some because it shows all absences — not just COVID-19 related ones.

"This is different, these are often self-reported, the numbers we're getting do include COVID but they also include absences for other things like doctor's appointments," she said.

Greater Essex County District School Board chair Alicia Higgison said her board is creating a new dashboard, showing absenteeism in the fall of 2021, for comparison to current data. (Peter Duck/CBC)

The board plans to post its own dashboard Wednesday, which will also show the absence rate for each school last fall. Higgison said this will help parents navigate the new absences metric.

"Knowing what that baseline is for that particular school from September to December, so that we have some context on what a quote-unquote normal absence would be for that school and what it's looking like day by day, based on the reported absences for that school now, which will bring some local context to it and really kind of provide parents with that look at what their own school is usually like,"

Higgison said she recognizes the challenge for parents and students to once again adapt, but urges steps need to be taken in order to keep schools open.