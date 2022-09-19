Teen arrested in second threat at Windsor school in days

Windsor police say a teen has been arrested after violent threats were made against Vincent Massey Secondary School, the second time officers investigated a threat at a local school in less than a week.

The school reached out to police on Saturday over "possible threats" against students, teachers and staff, Windsor police said in a news release Monday.

Police launched an investigation and arrested Sunday a 15-year-old student who attends the school. Police say the youth is facing charges of uttering threats.

Despite the arrest, police say there will be an increased police presence at the school.

The incident comes just days after another Windsor school was shut down because of a threat.

Holy Names Catholic High School was evacuated Friday by a bomb threat that police now say was false.

Windsor police say that case is still under investigation and is not related to the threat at Vincent Massey.

"The WPS encourages all parents to speak with their children about the severe consequences for making threats and to encourage them to report any threats of which they're made aware," the police service said in the news release.