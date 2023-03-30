GECDSB announces land purchase and plans for new elementary school in Lakeshore

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) has purchased land in Lakeshore it will use to build a new elementary school.

Located at 1469 County Rd. 22, east of Rourke Line Road and north of Girard Drive, the school built on the 2.3-hectare plot of land will help alleviate some pressure on other schools in the area, the board said in a news release Thursday.

The school, which will accommodate 582 students, comes amid recent population growth in the area and "will relieve some of the enrolment pressure being experienced at Belle River Public School and Lakeshore Discovery School," the release said.

The provincial government is providing $13.02 million to help with construction.

The board is now looking for an architect to design the project.

A public meeting for area residents is also being planned so more information about the project can be shared.