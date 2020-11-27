'Calm in a very stressful situation': Principal on how W.J. Langlois managed its COVID-19 shutdown

The principal of a Windsor school that was shut down due to COVID-19 says she's hopeful that the outbreak is contained.

W.J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School has been closed since last Friday and students and staff remain in isolation to prevent potential transmission of the virus.

According to principal Kelly Bull, there are seven active cases within the school, with four students and three staff affected.

In an interview with CBC Radio's Windsor Morning, Bull expressed confidence in how the school handled the outbreak, praising the efforts of staff and the support provided by the public health unit.

"Right away we kick into gear and just try to get this message out to our families and try to make sure we're maintaining calm in a very stressful situation," she told host Tony Doucette.

But she acknowledged that such an outbreak brings on a lot of emotions for the school community, especially fear of the unknown.

"We have a community wondering 'what does this mean to our students.' We have staff scrambling, gathering all the tech and taking everything home because we had to isolate too," she said.

Teachers did very well with the pivot to online learning, Bull said, with some up and running as early as the next school day.

The isolation period for members of the school community ends next Saturday, and Bull is hopeful the school could re-open the following Monday.

"I'm hoping that this is contained and we'll be back in our school very soon, hopefully after our isolation period," she said.

The school is one of two in the region currently shut down due to COVID-19.

F.W. Begley, a public school in the Walkerville area, is closed due to an outbreak that has grown to 40 students and nine staff.