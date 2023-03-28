Ever wonder what a Windsor perfume would smell like? These high school students have an answer

A group of high school students at Maranatha Christian Academy has launched a small business selling Windsor, Ont.-inspired perfumes.

Owen Turner is a member of the four-student team, which also includes includes Alisa Preston, David Meloce and Bethany Liem, that brought the environmentally conscious perfumes to life.

Turner said that originally, they thought of making candles instead. However, that was ruled out because candles are a banned product for the project.

"We thought, well, candles make a scent — why don't we make a scent directly from the source?" he said.

The business, called YQG Essence, is part of a University of Windsor program that aims to develop students' financial literacy skills.

According to the program's website , YouThrive's mission to teach entrepreneurial literacy is "the best way to prevent intergenerational poverty while helping youth and their communities thrive."

The process

Preston said their group did extensive research in a short amount of time, and relied on YouTube, articles and other sources to figure out how to make the scents.

"It was a bit of a struggle because a lot of perfumes are synthetic and they use all kinds of chemicals in them," said Preston.

"We wanted to use natural ingredients, so we looked into different essential oils, and we decided to go with that and a carrier oil and then just some distilled water, so it's all natural."

Windsor Morning 8:25 Smells of Windsor Owen Turner and Alisa Preston, part of a 4-student team from Maranatha Christian Academy, speak with CBC Windsor Morning host Peter Duck about the launch of YQG Essence.

Preston said the team wanted to appeal to the Windsorite demographic when making the product.

They ended up with these three scents, which reflect the city's "natural landscape while emphasizing sustainability" in sourcing, packaging, and production.

Riviere Blue, inspired by the Detroit waterfront and described as a "nice, breezy, ocean scent."

Park de Fleurs, a floral scent inspired by Jackson Park.

Cedar Rouge, inspired by Ojibway Park.

Turner said they bought the fragrances online and their 50 per cent recycled glass bottles from Texas.

"Then we sat down on a weekend and just measured out all the different scents with little pipettes, put them in the bottles and then fill the rest with distilled water," he said. "And all you have to do is give it a shake and it's ready to go."

Three groups participated in the project, with one of them making "glowcap" keychains, which are glowing old bottle caps, and an environmentally friendly screen-cleaning solution.

Turner said the group has discussed plans for the future, but they're waiting on sales before deciding whether to continue or not.

"There's an infinite in potential of different scents and even in different places around the country," he said.