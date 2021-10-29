Hear the tale of Agwu, a scary piece of Nigerian folklore

It's the time for some spooky stories and this year CBC Windsor asked people who have come from other countries what scary tales they were told growing up.

Ify Ikewiebe is from Igbo, Nigeria.

She said there is a folktale about a being called Agwu that searches out people who have committed heinous crimes and are not coming clean about it.

In the two weeks after Christmas, at midnight, Agwu comes out.

Beware! Those who see the Agwu could also be in peril.

A warning there is some graphic details in the story.

A Windsor resident shares a scary folktale from back home in Igbo, Nigeria 2:16 Ify Ikewiebe talks about the Agwu, a folktale from Igbo, Nigeria. A warning it does contain some graphic details. 2:16

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

More from CBC Windsor: