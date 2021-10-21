Flying object in night sky Russian satellite, amateur astronomer says
'It just looked like a regular fireball, which happens from time to time,' says Randy Groundwater
People in the Windsor area awake around 12:45 a.m. early Wednesday may have seen what looked like a fireball streaking across the sky.
And if it wasn't seen live, it was probably seen on social media later that morning, along with questions and opinions about what exactly was falling in the night sky.
Randy Groundwater, an amateur astronomer of 60 years and a member of the Windsor chapter of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, said it was likely a satellite.
"At first, it just looked like a regular fireball, which happens from time to time. A larger chunk of rock, space rock, you know, usually softball size or so will produce something that bright," Groundwater said.
"But then it was quickly determined that this was actually a satellite de-orbiting."
There have been thousands of objects shot into space and that are orbiting the Earth.— Randy Groundwater
Groundwater said the satellite — called Cosmos 2551 — was a Russian satellite launched in early September.
He said it didn't reach orbiting altitude or speed and due to drag created by the Earth's atmosphere, was brought down only weeks after the launch.
"Orbital velocity to maintain an orbit is about 28,000 km/h, and it didn't manage to attain that," he said.
"So it came down and it just happened to come down over the lower Great Lakes and produced quite a light show."
More to come
Groundwater said this isn't an uncommon occurrence.
"Satellites coming down the way Cosmos 2551 came down, it's not all that rare. Probably happens once every few months, somewhere around the Earth," he said.
"A lot of times it will, you know, things like that will happen over oceans or deserted areas, where not too many people live and they go unnoticed. But when it comes down in an area like where we live in, where there's millions of people, it's bound to be seen and of course, get a lot of attention that way."
And he said that with the privatization of space travel only in its "embryonic stages," there will be a lot more.
"There have been thousands of objects shot into space and that are orbiting the Earth in low-Earth orbit," he said.
"So it's a big concern and it's something that's going to have to be dealt with sooner or later," Groundwater said. "We're going to have to start thinking about cleaning up low-Earth orbit"
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?