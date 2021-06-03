These 3 Windsor roads are some of the top worst in Ontario, according to CAA campaign

The Canadian Automobile Association has released its 2021 worst roads in Ontario list and three in Windsor—Essex have made the cut.

Lauzon Parkway, Tecumseh Road East and University Avenue West made the top-five list for worst roads in the southwestern Ontario region — which includes Essex County, Chatham-Kent, and Lambton County. On that list, Sarnia's Plank Road took the top spot with Vidal Street South in fifth place.

The CAA, a national non-profit that advocates for issues such as road safety infrastructure while offering services like roadside assistance, collects votes every year to tabulate what are the worst 10 roads in each region.

The hope is the votes will make the roads safer by offering input to municipalities and provincial governments on which roadways need improvement.

According to a media release, 117 municipalities were nominated in Ontario. The majority of voters were drivers, but cyclists and pedestrians made up a quarter of the votes.

Among all voters across Ontario, 81 per cent said their primary reason for nominating a road was based on pot holes or crumbling pavement. Traffic congestion and poor or no walking infrastructure were also reasons for consideration.

Roads in Windsor—Essex did not make the top ten list.

Ontario's Top 10 Worst Roads for 2021: