These 3 Windsor roads are some of the top worst in Ontario, according to CAA campaign
CAA finds Plank Road in Sarnia as number one 'worst road' in the southwestern region
The Canadian Automobile Association has released its 2021 worst roads in Ontario list and three in Windsor—Essex have made the cut.
Lauzon Parkway, Tecumseh Road East and University Avenue West made the top-five list for worst roads in the southwestern Ontario region — which includes Essex County, Chatham-Kent, and Lambton County. On that list, Sarnia's Plank Road took the top spot with Vidal Street South in fifth place.
The CAA, a national non-profit that advocates for issues such as road safety infrastructure while offering services like roadside assistance, collects votes every year to tabulate what are the worst 10 roads in each region.
The hope is the votes will make the roads safer by offering input to municipalities and provincial governments on which roadways need improvement.
According to a media release, 117 municipalities were nominated in Ontario. The majority of voters were drivers, but cyclists and pedestrians made up a quarter of the votes.
Among all voters across Ontario, 81 per cent said their primary reason for nominating a road was based on pot holes or crumbling pavement. Traffic congestion and poor or no walking infrastructure were also reasons for consideration.
Roads in Windsor—Essex did not make the top ten list.
Ontario's Top 10 Worst Roads for 2021:
- Victoria Road, Prince Edward Count.
- Carling Avenue, Ottawa.
- Barton Street East, Hamilton.
- County Road 49, Prince Edward County.
- Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto.
- Hunt Club Road, Ottawa.
- Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto.
- Innes Road, Ottawa.
- Algonquin Boulevard West, Timmins.
- Queen Street, Kingston.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?