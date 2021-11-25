Sandwich Secondary School held in brief hold and secure after report of possible gun

Sandwich Secondary School was placed in a brief hold and secure Wednesday afternoon after an altercation in the parking lot involving a reported firearm, according to a LaSalle police release.

Police said an argument between two groups started in the school's parking lot.

A student reported the argument to the principal and said they had overheard that one of the men involved in the argument may have had a firearm.

The school was placed in a hold and secure at the recommendation of police.

Police arrived "within minutes" and detained the "involved male subject," who is not a student at the school, and searched him for weapons. None were found.

"The investigation into this event revealed that there were no reports of any assault or threats on this date and there was no firearm present or involved," the post said.

"As a result of this incident, two males were issued trespass notices not to be on school premises and their parents were spoken to."