Windsor man arrested and charged after police car set ablaze

A 40-year-old Windsor, Ont., man has been arrested and charged after a police vehicle was set on fire in Sandwich Towne on Wednesday night, according to the city's police force.

Windsor Police Service (WPS) said officers were called to their Community Services Branch just after 7 p.m. ET in response to a call saying a police vehicle was deliberately set on fire.

Police say Windsor Fire and Rescue Services put the fire out.

Nobody was injured and the police vehicle was unoccupied during the incident, according to WPS.

Charred material was left on the ground after a Wednesday night fire at the Community Service Branch of the Windsor Police Service. (Mike Evans/CBC) Police say a 40-year-old has been arrested and charged after a police vehicle was set on fire. (Mike Evans/CBC)

The 40-year-old has been charged with arson and impaired driving.

Police say witnesses on the scene Wednesday night told officers the suspect was sitting in a parked vehicle across the street from the police facility.

The suspect eventually co-operated with police instructions and was arrested after initially attempting to drive away, police say.