Windsor city council backs acceleration of plan to move Sandpoint Beach

The City of Windsor is moving ahead with an environmental assessment needed to relocate Sandpoint Beach years ahead of schedule.

At Monday's city council meeting, members adopted a motion to immediately use $227,500 that has been earmarked for the assessment in 2024.

The assessment is part of a plan to move the beach to an area safer for swimming.

Ward 7 Coun. Jeewen Gill, with the support of Mayor Drew Dilkens, had been advocating to accelerate the plan following the drowning of a 24-year-old man last month.

At Monday's meeting, Gill said plans to improve the beach were "long overdue."

