Windsor city council backs acceleration of plan to move Sandpoint Beach
Windsor city council is moving ahead with an environmental assessment needed to relocate Sandpoint Beach.
Council approves motion to expedite environmental assessment in wake of recent drowning
The City of Windsor is moving ahead with an environmental assessment needed to relocate Sandpoint Beach years ahead of schedule.
At Monday's city council meeting, members adopted a motion to immediately use $227,500 that has been earmarked for the assessment in 2024.
The assessment is part of a plan to move the beach to an area safer for swimming.
Ward 7 Coun. Jeewen Gill, with the support of Mayor Drew Dilkens, had been advocating to accelerate the plan following the drowning of a 24-year-old man last month.
At Monday's meeting, Gill said plans to improve the beach were "long overdue."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?