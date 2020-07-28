Windsor's Sandpoint Beach and Lakeview Park Marina open this week

Windsor's Sandpoint Beach and Lakeview Park Marina are set to open this week, marking a first for the summer.

Sandpoint Beach is set to open Wednesday with new safety measures in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19. The beach will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily with access controlled by staff and life guards on duty.

Beach-goers will have to maintain social distancing at all times.

The city has hired Caduceon Environmental Laboratories to perform water quality testing, after the Windsor-Essex Health Unit said it would not be performing testing this year due to a lack of resources during COVID-19.

The City of Windsor had blocked off Sandpoint Beach during COVID-19. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Beach-goers are asked to check the City of Windsor's website to ensure water quality is safe and that the beach is open before heading out.

Lakeview Park Marina gradually reopens

The marina will see a "gradual opening" of the boat ramp and fuel pump starting Saturday, a press release from the city Tuesday states.

Marina staff will contact seasonal boaters between Aug. 1 and 7 as docks become ready and boats can launch for the season.

Lakeview Park Marina set to open Saturday. (City of Windsor)

The marina schedule from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7 is:

Customer Service Office and Fuel Docks

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Launch Ramps

Monday to Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All other recreation and culture indoor facilities in the city remain closed until Dec. 31 but city venues and services may open sooner if the region enters Stage 3.