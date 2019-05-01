City distributing sandbags for at-risk riverfront homes
More rain in the forecast means the City of Windsor is making sandbags available to at-risk residents.
The city says there is 'no imminent risk'
While there's 'no imminent risk,' of flooding, according to the city, the sandbags will be available to homes which might have the greatest risk of flooding.
Residents who live north of Riverside Drive from Goose Bay Park east to the border of the Town of Tecumseh can pick up sandbags Wednesday. Proof of address will be required to receive the materials. Locations and times for pickup have yet to be announced.
City officials continue to monitor water levels along Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River and Little River.
