Tentative deal reached in Windsor Salt strike: union

A tentative deal has been reached between Windsor Salt and the unions representing employees amid a strike that has been ongoing since mid-February, according to Unifor.

Local 240 President Jodi Nesbitt said the union couldn't comment on any of specifics of the deal before it is ratified.

"We are feeling relieved that we were able to get a tentative deal and something that is respectable to bring back to the membership," she said.

A ratification vote is expected on July 26, Unifor said in a statement.

CBC is attempting to reach the company that owns Windsor Salt.

The five-month old strike involves about 250 workers represented by Unifor Locals 240 and 1959.

Bill Wark, the president of Unifor Local 1959, said the deal was reached after long days of mediation talks.

"It was accomplished with the assistance of a provincial mediator," he said. "We've been in Toronto since Tuesday."