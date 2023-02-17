Windsor Salt workers on strike

Windsor Salt employees with Unifor Locals 1959 and 240 began striking at midnight, saying their contract demands have not been met.

The unions are bargaining with Windsor Salt for the first time since the company was bought by U.S.-based holding company Stone Canyon Industries in 2021.

A Unifor news release says Stone Canyon representatives are refusing to talk about financial requests until the union agrees to give the go-ahead for the company to contract non-union employees to fill jobs in its salt mine.

Negotiations between the company and union have come to a standstill.

"Their intent is clear. The company wants to weaken the union and populate the mine with more insecure and generally lower-paying jobs," said the president of Local 1959, Bill Wark.

"We will not allow the company to weaken union protections in the workplace."

Unifor represents the mine's office workers, workers in the Ojibway Mine and workers at the evaporation processing fields, with a total of 250 employees.

Unifor National President Lana Payne said, "Workers at Windsor Salt have the full backing of our union."