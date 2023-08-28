Windsor Salt workers end lengthy strike, ratify new 5-year contract

A 192-day-long strike by Windsor Salt workers has come to an end.

Unifor members ratified a new 5-year contract with their employer yesterday.

The union representing office workers and workers at the salt mine says the new collective agreements include wage increases of up to $4.60 an hour over the term.

There's also a $3,000 ratification bonus, shift premium increases and a variety of benefits enhancements.

Unifor National President Lana Payne says determination on the picket line and support from the labour community helped them achieve a contract their members could support.

About 250 employees at the company have been on strike for more than six months.

